Elton John achieves EGOT status thanks to his Emmy

The famous British singer and pianist won an Emmy Award last night for Best Variety Special (Live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadiuma three-hour concert documentary that aired on Disney+.

John said he was incredibly honored to join the elite group of EGOT winners; that is, those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Scar and Tony awards.

“The journey to this point has been filled with passion, dedication and the unwavering support of my fans around the world,” John, 76, said in a statement after winning his trophy.

Elton John’s awards

The superstar has five Grammy Awards, the most recent for Elton John & Tim Rices Aida 2001; of scars by Can You Feel the Love Tonight of The Lion King (El Rey Len) from 1994 and (Im Gonna) Love Me Again of Rocketman; in addition to a Tony for his original music Aida.

He is one of the most popular solo artists in history, and holds the record for the best-selling single in physical format thanks to the 33 million copies sold. Candle in the Wind in 1997.

John became the 19th person to achieve EGOT status after Viola Davis achieved the feat when she won a Grammy last year. Other EGOT artists include Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and John Legend.

David Furnish, John’s husband and producer of the concert special, said the musician was very happy last night to win his first Emmy, and he shouted out loud. Furnish said John was incredibly honored, but he was unable to attend the awards ceremony as he is recovering from recent surgery.

We called him on Facetime. “We woke him up in the middle of the night,” Furnish said as he held John’s award backstage. He is back in the UK. He’s had his left knee replaced, which isn’t surprising when you think about how many pianos he’s jumped off.

Farewell tour

John’s concert was the last of three nights of performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as part of the North American leg of his farewell tour. Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which began in September 2018 with more than 300 scheduled dates. The tour was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in 2021.

Their latest show, which attracted more than 50,000 people, featured guests from a new generation of stars, including Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile.

The audience for the special surpassed Apple Music’s Super Bowl halftime show starring Rihanna, as well as ABC’s Oscar telecast, CBS’ Tony Awards and Chris Rock: Selective Outrage the Netflix.

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy it brings to all of our lives,” John said. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I am incredibly grateful.

FUENTE: AP