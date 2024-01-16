They confirm that Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian had an affair

MIAMI.- 2024 begins and the Kardashian clan already has something to talk about, since it recently emerged that Travis Barker -husband Kourtney Kardashian – had an affair with Kim Kardashian.

The information was confirmed by the ex-partner of the drummer and member of Blink-182, Shanna Moakler, who declared what happened on the podcast Dumb Blonde. News that was reviewed in several media.

“According to the statements that Shanna Moakler issued on her podcast Dumb Blondeshe realized that Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker had a relationship after an anonymous person sent her the messages that her then-husband sent to the celebrity to organize their secret meetings,” she published TV and novels in its pgina web.

On the other hand, the magazine Glamour He detailed that Travis’ ex-wife spoke to Kim to ask her to leave her then partner.

“According to Shanna’s version, she was so in love with Barker that she even tried to solve the problems with the Blink-182 drummer at all costs to prevent this from ending their relationship. In fact, Moakler points out that she spoke with Kim Kardashian to ask her to forget Travis once and for all, to which she simply responded: ‘I don’t like white men,'” the outlet reported.

“After confronting Kim, Travis’ ex-wife comments: ‘I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I knew she would sleep with any man to be famous,'” he added. Glamour.

The also Miss USA 1995, 45 years old, and the musician, 48, were couples between 2004 and 2008.

Shanna’s revelation occurs when Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been married for two years. They both got married in May 2022 and as a result of this marriage they are parents to Rocky Thirteen Barker.

So far, neither the Kardashians nor the drummer have commented on the matter.