Portalegre JazzFest returns in April with programming in various spaces

PMoved by the Center for Arts and Entertainment in Portalegre (CAEP), the concerts will not only take place this year in that cultural space, but also in the Congress Center of the Chamber and Museum of Tapestries of Portalegre.

“This year’s edition seems quite balanced to me and features two concerts outside CAEP,” Joaquim Ribeiro, director of this arts centre, told Lusa.

And, in addition, the public will be able to watch “out of the ordinary” performances, he stressed, indicating that “it is the first time, in 18 editions”, that the festival will have “a septet and an octet, formations with this nature and complexity”.

Portalegre Jazzfest – International Jazz Festival kicks off on Thursday, April 27th, in the auditorium of the Museum of Tapeçaria de Portalegre – Guy Fino, with a concert by Margaux Oswald, pianist of French-Filipino origin, currently residing in Copenhagen, in Denmark.

This concert, with free admission, is announced for 18:30.

Still on that day, but at 21:30, the Congress Center of the Portalegre City Council receives Ricardo Toscano (alto saxophone) in concert, this time in a trio, with Romeu Tristão (double bass) and João Pereira (drums).

On the 28th of April, JazzFest returns to CAEP, a space that will host two concerts. The first with Norwegian drummer Paal Nilssen-Love and his Circus project (21:30) and also Move, a project created in 2022, in Portugal (23:30).

The 18th edition of Portalegre Jazzfest closes on Saturday, April 29th, at CAEP, with a concert by the João Lencastre’s Communion project and, afterwards, a performance by Julien Desprez Abacaxi, with his “mix” of rock, jazz and blues.

The event also includes tastings of wines and regional products, as well as the record and book fair, in collaboration with the publisher Clean Feed.

In addition to these aspects, the organization also developed a partnership with aKadémia Jazz, which will promote two ‘jam sessions’, on the 28th and 29th of April, in the “Improvisos” space, in the Business Center of Portalegre.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at CAEP, with prices ranging from seven to 20 euros.

