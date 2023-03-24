10 bands from Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that will make you remember your adolescence

Since the line-up was announced, several of us have been moved by the fact that the poster for this festival has several artists, perhaps not from yesteryear, but who already have an important career spanning several years. And in that sense, there are many bands from Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that take us back to adolescence.

If your teenage years were in the 1990s, 2000s, or even the early 2010s, then this list will bring you some cool nostalgia. We do not doubt that they will even shed a good tear when they see them live. Ah, how beautiful the power of music.

10 artists and bands from Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 to remember adolescence

Did they grow musically in the mere indie rock heyday of the 2000s? So seeing The Killers and Franz Ferdinand at the same festival will be a party. Or if they missed those bands from the Latin rock scene from the same era as Austin TV y Los Bunkersthe dose of emotion will be the same.

If they were over the 90s and with cool memories of the beginning of the new millennium, then Cafe Tacuba and Julieta Venegas among others, it will awaken emotionally charged memories of when collecting records and watching videos on MTV were all the rage.

One way or the other, there are many artists and bands from Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that will make us remember our adolescence (regardless of the period of time in which they have had to live it) and here, we will review some of those artists.

The Killers remain an act that promises excitement

For those of you who spent part of your teens in the 2000s and fell in love with the indie rock of that era, it’s clear that from The Killers is an inevitable playlist. And in that sense, it’s always nice to listen to songs from the records. Hot Fuss y Sam’s Townwhich defined part of the indie of those times.

Seeing how Brandon Flowers and company have grown over the years to become music megastars only makes us nostalgic for every memory that adorns their songs, yes or no? And also, they arrive as one of the bands of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that lead the cartelazo of this years. Here a little song ‘from yesteryear’ to add emotion to the moment.

Franz Ferdinand is another of the Tecate Pa’l Norte bands to remember your adolescence

And well, since we are in those of remembering adolescence in the 2000s, obviously we cannot leave it off the list to our dear Franz Ferdinand of all life. How can we forget those great albums that were his self-titled debut in 2004 and the You Could Have It So Much Better from 2005.

Two thousand year old playlists would not be the same without songs like “Take Me Out” (here the story behind the song), “This Fire”, “Darts of Pleasure”, “Do You Want To” o “Walk Away”… Also, it is fair to say that they are always a guarantee of a fun and vibrant show. One of the unmissable bands of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Ximena Sariñana celebrates the XV years of her debut album and more at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

The race of Ximena Sariñana has always been characterized by her good vibes, and above all, good music. And just now that we are talking about artists and bands from Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that marked the adolescence of many, we must remember that their debut album, Mediocreis turning 15 years old.

Do you still remember when the video for “Parallel Lives” was one of the hits on MTV in 2008? We also can’t believe that so much time has passed since then, but what a gem of a song and album. Pure indie pop chido.

Café Tacvba are Mexican legends that will always give a great show

This is when those who have fresh memories of their 90s adolescence shed a tear. Today we see Café Tacvba as absolute legends of Mexican music that tread the biggest stages, but in part it is that memory of their times in the 90s that makes their fans do not stop supporting them at all times.

We recently saw them at VL 2023 and you can’t imagine the great show that they threw (here we leave the review). Here below we leave you a video of this presentation because we got on stage with them and what a great concert. I’m sure they’ll have something this epic ready as one of the choncha bands of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023.

Austin TV will arrive at Tecate Pa’l Norte as one of the most anticipated returns of rock in Mexico

Austin TV is back in 2022 and we still can’t believe this is happening. Ok, maybe we exaggerate hehe, but you know what we mean. It took 10 years for the coolest masked group on the Mexa scene to bring us music, beginning this new phase with the song “De la orquídea y la avispa.”

They have already performed in various places since they returned and now, it’s time to see them as one of the bands of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that will turn the festival and the royal fans on the most that they already wanted to see them. Here we leave the interview we had with them after their return.

Los Bunkers is another of the most exciting returns that we will see at the regional festival

We tell you that musical comebacks are the order of the day! And yes, one of the coolest is Los Bunkers, who also already had many years of absence. In fact, before his indefinite break announced in 2014, his last concert was precisely in Mexico.

That is why it is so special that the Chilean group is here, being our country one where they have one of their biggest legions of fans, without a doubt. And it is not for less if we take into account that they marked the adolescence of many with albums like Song from afar, Guilt, Dogs life, Station neighborhood among others

The band will arrive at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 not only with their arsenal of classics, but with a song called “Rey” fresh out of the oven. And who knows, Will they surprise us with a new song there in Monterrey? We will see.

Modest Mouse is another of the nostalgic indie bands of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023

Speaking of classic indie bands that shone in the 2000s… of course. Modest Mouse have a very special place in this list of bands from Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 that make us fondly remember adolescence.

And it is that although they marked the indie scene of two thousand years with “Float On”, we cannot forget their two great albums from the late 90s and the stage from 2007 onwards in which they had Johnny Marr himself as part of the combo. Tremendous bandota that does have its legacy, but that deserves much more.

Julieta Venegas is one of the must-sees

One of the most beloved Mexican artists ever, and a crack when it comes to delivering hits. You will hardly find someone who does not know at least one verse of Julieta Venegas (either as a soloist or from his stage with Tijuana No!).

Julieta’s raffle will arrive as one of the artists that will surely pack her stage at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, with a lot of people ready to chant his new songs on the album Your historyas well as their greatest hits. We already saw ourselves singing “You are for me”, “My steps”, “Limón y sal”, “Andar conmigo”, “I’m leaving” and “Slow” among others. Legend.

León Larregui will arrive at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 in a new solo stage

Surely Zoé is for many, a large part of her adolescence of the late 90s or the two thousand years stage. But we must say that many who began to grow musically in the 2010s, perhaps They had their first approach to alternative music in Spanish with León Larregui and his solo project.

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since you released Solstice? The hit that was “Como tú (Magic Music Box)” still feels fresh. as one of the most popular songs on the Mexican music scene back in the increasingly distant 2012.

León Larregui will arrive as one of the featured national artists of the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023, with a new stage in his solo career is on the horizon with the album Prismarama that it doesn’t take long to come out.

Bersuit Vergarabat is another of the bands from Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023 with adolescent nostalgia 90era

Here’s another one for those who lived through rock and adolescence in the 90s, especially. From Argentina, Bersuit Vergarabat has an important fan base in Mexicoand they know that here there will always be an audience willing to remember those irreverent rock and fusion albums that made them one of the most special bands in their country.

The truth is that “Mr. Cobranza” is one of the coolest songs we heard in the late 90s. Or did they soon forget that iconic “Ayayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy”? right not?

