Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Produces Film That Will Premiere at SXSW

Travis Kelce begins to enter Hollywood. The Super Bowl champion has his first credit as an executive producer on a film which will have its world premiere in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

My Dead Friend Zoe is described as a dark comedy drama about a US Army veteran, a dead best friend she can’t let go, and her estranged grandfather. The film stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales and Ed Harris, who in turn are executive producers alongside Kelce. Directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, My Dead Friend Zoe It will premiere on March 9 at the festival. It still does not have a distributor for a broader release.

Kelce, whose romance with Taylor Swift has sparked an international frenzy, has hinted at plans to venture into entertainment after his participation in Saturday Night Live last year Days before the Super Bowl, he told the newspaper The Los Angeles Times that it has focused on American football, but there are definitely Hollywood conversations out there.

He noted that his favorite genre is comedy.

“I’m totally comedy,” he said. I simply like to have a fun time and make people laugh.

FUENTE: AP