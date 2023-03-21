Super Meat Boy returns with a puzzle game titled Dr. Fetus Mean Meat Machine!

Do you remember Super Meat Boy! ? This independent platform game was a great success when it was first released on Xbox 360 in 2010. We learn that a spin-off from the crazy universe of the game, entitled Dr. Fetus Mean Meat Machine, is expected soon .

A bloody puzzle-game!

Did your favorite little piece of meat leave you hungry? Be delighted: a new dish is coming! Directly inspired by the Super Meat Boy universe, the puzzle game Dr. Fetus Mean Meat Machine is due out in 2023 and will feature well-known indie game characters.

The Team Meat developers thus promise us no less than 100 levels to unlock and punctuated by boss fights, all in a style presented as straddling the action game and the puzzle game. The more considerate (or older) will note a direct reference to Dr Robotnik’s Mean Beat Machinea SEGA title released on Megadrive in 1993 and from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe.

Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine takes place right after the events of Super Meat Boy Forever. After meticulously analyzing Meat Boy throughout Super Meat Boy Forever (did you notice the cameras in the levels???), the infamous Dr. Fetus now has all the data needed to create the perfect Meat Boy clone. ! But there’s a problem: the DNA sample he collected isn’t perfect, resulting in less perfect clones… But never fear, Dr. Fetus knows how to solve this problem. He creates a series of ruthless test chambers and begins sending all the clones he has created there, in order to weed out the crappy clones from the good ones. At first, the specimens don’t look like Meat Boy at all, but over time, the grotesque, lovable face that Dr. Fetus hates so much begins to take shape. The perfect clones are on the horizon and once they’re done… who knows what happens next? Probably something to do with torturing and killing large numbers of Meat Boys for fun! The tile-matching puzzle genre has gone to the meat grinder! Help Dr. Fetus create the perfect Meat Boy clone in a unique new take on the tile-matching puzzle genre. In classic Meat Boy style, an endless cavalcade of devious and deadly traps stand between you and victory in this hardcore puzzle game that will push your skills to the limit.

The publisher Thunderful Games has given no specific release date for this title expected in 2023 on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series S / X. It will take the direct sequel to Super Meat Boy Forever, released in 2021. While waiting to learn more about this cousin of Puyo Puyo, do not hesitate to consult the official website to find out more.