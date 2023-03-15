Supermicro is expanding its portfolio of storage solutions for intensive I/O workloads with industry-standard all-flash servers leveraging EDSFF E3.S and E1.S storage drives across multiple product lines

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

San Jose City, Calif., March 15, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

New server addresses critical need for high-density petascale storage system with balanced NUMA architecture

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a total IT solution provider for cloud, AI/ML, storage and 5G/Edge, announces the latest addition to its revolutionary petascale, high-density, all-flash NVMe server family. Supermicro systems in this high-performance storage family support the next-generation EDSFF form factor, including the E3.S and E1.S devices, in form factors that accommodate 16 and 32 high-performance PCIe Gen5 NVMe drive bays.

The first offering of the updated lineup supports up to half a petabyte of storage in a 1U 16-bay rackmount system, followed by a full petabyte of storage in a 2U 32-bay rackmount system for Intel and AMD PCIe Gen5 platforms. All Supermicro systems supporting either the E1.S or E3.s form factor allow customers to take advantage in various application-optimized servers.

EDSFF (Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor) is an industry standard developed and maintained by SNIA. This group continues to develop standards for data storage and specifications for data centers. The EDSFF-specified storage devices are available in a range of capacities and performance classes, and have greater scalability and maintainability than previous generations of storage devices. The EDSFF form factor storage uses the NVMe protocol with the same PCIe interface and edge connectors.

“Supermicro continues to meet the needs of our users with innovative solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s workloads,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “With up to a petabyte of storage in a standard rackmount system, users can quickly and easily access massive amounts of data. The new storage system is compact and energy efficient and offers our users the lowest latency and highest bandwidth in the industry. The performance and capacity of these new systems enable customers to gain insights using advanced AI technologies. With our Building block architecture allows us to bring the latest technologies to market faster and provide users with advanced systems as part of our total solutions for IT rack-scale offerings.”

As CPU, GPU and memory technologies advance, the speed and amount of data processed by modern computing clusters continues to increase. Therefore, improved storage performance is also required to forward the data to the applications without creating a bottleneck that slows down the entire system. Supermicro’s petascale all-flash servers offer industry-leading storage performance and capacity, enabling customers to reduce the number of rackmount systems needed to meet their storage needs at the hot and warm tiers, thereby reducing TCO reduce.

The new Intel-based systems are powered by dual, 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to 270 W TDP and contain up to 32 DIMMs with DDR5-4800 MHz memory with a total storage capacity of 8 TB. In addition, 4 AMD fourth-generation EPYC™ processors power the AMD-based systems with up to 350 W TDP and 24 DIMMs with DDR5-4800MHz memory. These systems are designed for compute-intensive applications with massive I/O requirements and large in-memory requirements.

Two full-height, half-length PCIe Gen5 x16 slots support advanced xPUs and intelligent NICs, enabling users to streamline their operations by taking advantage of the emerging NVMe-over-Fabric or GPU-accelerated storage solutions that are driving changes in introduce the traditional IT world. Two additional Supermicro PCIe Gen5 x16 AIOM (Advanced I/O Module) slots provide improved field serviceability and plug-in compatibility with a wide range of off-the-shelf OCP 3.0 network cards. The all-new symmetric NUMA-Balance architecture reduces latency by providing the shortest signal paths to drives, balanced bandwidth to storage, and flexible networking options. The symmetrical design also allows for even airflow across the entire system, allowing the use of more powerful processors.

The first of Supermicro’s comprehensive line of EDSFF servers in 1U and 2U form factors INTEL – DP storage server • SSG-121E-NE316R (1U16 E3.S) • SSG-221E-NE324R (2U32 E3.S) AMD – UP storage server • ASG-1115S-NE316R (1U16 E3.S) • ASG-2115S-NE332R (2U32 E3.S) • SSG-121E-NES24R (1U24 E1.S)

For more information on Supermicro’s Petascale All Flash Servers, visit:

SSG-121E-NE316R – https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/storage/1u/ssg-121e-ne316r

SSG-121E-NES24R – https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/system/storage/1u/ssg-121e-nes24r

To learn more about Supermicro’s petascale all-flash server solutions, please visit: https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/nvme

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a leading global provider of application-optimized total IT solutions. Founded in San Jose, California, Supermicro’s mission is to be the first to bring innovation to enterprise, cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT infrastructures. The company is currently transforming into a total IT solution provider with server, AI, storage, IoT and switch systems, software and services, while delivering advanced, high-volume motherboards, power supplies and chassis products. The products are developed and manufactured in-house (in the USA, Taiwan and the Netherlands). The global operational processes are used and optimized in terms of scalability and efficiency in order to improve the TCO and reduce the environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® enables customers to optimize their systems for their workload and application by choosing from a wide range of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks and a comprehensive choice of form factors, Processors, memory, GPUs, storage capacities, networks, power supply and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033012/Super_Micro_New_E3_S_and_E1_S_Petascale_Storage_Systems_Portfolio.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

Original content from: Super Micro Computer, Inc., transmitted by news aktuell