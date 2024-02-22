Supreme Court validates victory of the ruling party in legislative elections

SAN SALVADOR.- The Supreme Electoral Court of The Savior confirmed the validity of the results of the recent legislative elections, marked by a resounding victory for the ruling party, after rejecting an appeal for annulment filed by three conservative opposition parties that alleged an alleged lack of respect for the popular will.

“We have been notified that the appeal is declared inadmissible, arguing that it does not meet the minimum requirements,” confirmed Cesia Rivas, president of the VAMOS party, one of the applicants for the annulment.

The opposition, which only won three seats in the Salvadoran Congress, had submitted a request to annul the legislative elections and had requested the recusal of three of the five judges of the Electoral Tribunal, alleging previous prejudices.

However, the results confirmed a clear victory for the ruling party, which secured 54 of the 60 seats in Congress, with three more obtained by its allies.

The opposition parties alleged serious violations of the constitutional framework and democratic principles during the electoral process, but the Supreme Electoral Tribunal rejected these arguments, stating that the irregularities indicated were not decisive in invalidating the results.

The OAS Electoral Observer Mission also issued a report highlighting certain irregularities in the post-electoral process, although it confirmed the validity of the results delivered by the Salvadoran electoral authorities.

Source: With information from Europa Press