Suspect of killing 3 people in Pennsylvania barricades himself in a home

LEVITTOWN .- A suspect has barricaded himself in a New Jersey home where he is holding several people hostage after shooting three people to death in a Philadelphia suburb.

The shooting Saturday morning in Falls Township in eastern Pennsylvania forced the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade and the closure of a children’s theme park. Bucks County authorities ordered people to stay indoors, but lifted the order after a few hours.

Police said the suspect, a 26-year-old man who is currently homeless, knew the victims.

Falls Township Police reported in a statement that the shootings occurred in two locations in the town. The suspect then stole a vehicle and drove to Trenton, New Jersey, where he barricaded himself in a home with hostages.

Video from a WPVI helicopter showed numerous police vehicles surrounding several blocks of homes in Trenton. One officer cordoned off an area with tape, while others took cover behind vehicles. Another officer was stationed behind a wooden fence at the back of one of the multi-story homes.

Middletown Township Police said the suspect has ties to addresses in Bucks and Trenton and “remains primarily in Trenton.”

Shaun Murphy, who lives in the Falls Township town of Levittown, said he was heading to the parade when he saw the road had been blocked.

“All the neighbors were outside wondering what was going on and then we got the notice about the shelter in place,” Murphy said.

“I saw ambulances coming down the street without their sirens on,” Murphy said. “Last night, my neighbors were out with me and we were talking about how good the city and the neighborhood are.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement.

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place have been ordered to close until further notice. The area Target store and other businesses chose to close as well.

Source: AP