Young man dies and another injured after stabbing in Brooklyn

A 19-year-old woman is dead and another is injured after a stabbing at a Brooklyn warehouse.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 in the morning on Fourth Avenue in the Park Slope sector.

Police reported that the young woman was stabbed twice, once in the neck and once in the chest.

She was taken to the hospital where her death was confirmed.

Another young woman of the same age was also stabbed but is expected to recover.

At this time there are no arrests and it is not clear what caused the attack. Police say they are looking for two suspects.

