Suspected human smuggler in custody – brought 49 people to Karlskrona

The man, who is in his 30s, drove off the Poland ferry on New Year’s Day but was stopped at customs. In his car was another person who did not have permission to enter Sweden, and at the same time two other passengers were discovered trying to leave the ferry on foot. Neither did they have the right documents, and it turned out that they went on the ferry together with the 30-year-old.

Since then, the investigation has grown significantly.

– We checked which trips he made back in time and have so far identified twelve trips. In total, he has smuggled in 49 people who have not had the right to stay in Sweden, says Lena-Marie Bergström, prosecutor in the case.

May have been paid

According to the prosecutor, all passengers have come from Uzbekistan, but where they have gone after arriving in Karlskrona is not clear.

– We have tried to obtain information about what documents they have had, where they have gone and what right they have to be here. A witness we have spoken to has told us that he came to seek asylum in Sweden, says Lena-Marie Bergström.

A European investigation order has been sent to Poland and the Czech Republic, where the suspect has been previously, to get help in the further investigation.

– Among other things, to obtain financial information if he has received payment for these trips. We have indications that this has been the case.

The man denies any crime, and says in questioning that he checked on each trip that the passengers have so-called Schengen visas, and that the payment he received was only for the ferry ticket and fuel. He is now in custody on suspicion of probable cause for twelve counts of serious human trafficking.