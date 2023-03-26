Swede Jonatan participates in the protests in Israel: Sees risk for democracy

On Sunday evening, the news came that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is forcing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to leave the government. That after he went against the government’s plans to change the justice system.

Netanyahu’s move prompted Swede Jonatan Macznik and hundreds of thousands of others to take to the streets, and in the middle of the night there are widespread protests. Jonatan Macznik is a human rights lawyer and has been living in Tel Aviv for several years. He has participated in similar protests for several weeks and sees great risks for the government to be given too much room to implement any reforms.

– It is also about how the judges are to be appointed, whether they are to be appointed politically or in a broader process, says Jonatan Macznik to SVT Nyheter.

Jonatan Macznik has been a foreign policy spokesperson for the Liberal Youth League in Sweden longer.

