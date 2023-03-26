When can I change my social work and how long does it take?

The social work is one of the most important health benefits, offering coverage in important areas of medicine such as cardiology

The social work, Along with prepaid, they are one of the most popular options in Argentina to access a medical benefit. Within these there are a large number, so it is common that, over time, some people decide change social work

How long does it take to change my social work?

For new workers, including monotributistas, must spend 1 year with the social work chosen to be able to make the respective change.

That is to say, that the Workers in dependency relationship they must be 1 year in the social work of their activity, while monotributistas must remain one year in the social work chosen. After said period, you can change your social work.

It should be clarified that You can only change social work once a yearso if you already changed social work, you must wait 365 days from that change to change again.

How do I know if I can change my social work?

For change your social work You simply have to meet the following requirements:

Not having made a change of social work in the last 12 months

Know what your current social work is and since when you have it

On the other hand, there are some groups that cannot change the social work:

Those people who have finished their employment contract . It should be remembered that they have 3 months of coverage for the social work they had while they were working

. It should be remembered that they have 3 months of coverage for the social work they had while they were working People who have a salary less than 2 minimum pensions

People who are enjoying a maternity leave and/or leave of absence

The people who make up the Armed forcesof Securityof the Penitentiary Serviceof the Power of attorneyof the Legislative powerof Social Works Provincial or any beneficiary that belongs to social works that are not part of the National System of Social Works

On the other hand, it is important to note that the retirees and pensioners They can only choose between National Institute of Social Services for Retirees and Pensioners (INSSJP) and social works registered in the Registry created by art. 10 of Decree 292/295. In addition, management personnel or those outside the agreement are managed before CONSIDERED.

How is the new Social Work Law?

The new decree establishes that, as of February 1, 2023 and for a period of 18 months, the increment of the value of the dues of the prepaid of the voluntary adhesion contracts that the people affiliated to the different health entities must pay, including the cases in which the service is accessed by deriving their mandatory contributions from the Social Work System.

To access the social work bonus, your income must not exceed 6 minimum wages

In this case, the limit is the maximum 90% of the Index of Average Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers (RIPTE) of the immediately preceding published month. Said measure will be applied to contracting holders who have net income of less than 6 Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wages.

When can I change from social work to prepaid?

Like the change of social work, to switch from a social work to a prepaid one you must have been in your social work for 1 year. If you did, you did not need to have made a change in the last 12 months.

If you meet those requirements, you will be able to derive your contributions to one prepaid. It is important that you take into account that you must wait 12 months between the change of contributions.

How do I complete the social work form to avoid the increase?

In case you want to complete the form of social work / prepaid for avoid he increase you must perform the following steps: