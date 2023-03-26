April, more expensive: what are the increases that are coming

The pocket has no breath. A few days after the arrival of April, the Government confirmed what will be the new increases that Argentine households will have to face.

The services that will have a considerable increase are electricity, rent, fuel, prepaid, private schools and public transport. Some of them were foreseen in the agreements between the Government and private companies.

In the AMBA area, public transport will increase 6.6% in the ticket. The figure was agreed taking into account the inflation rate published by INDEC (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses) in March.

The electricity bills for April will have an increase of up to $400 for houses that register average consumption of 300 Kwh per month. It was confirmed by Flavia Royón, from the Ministry of Energy and another adjustment will arrive in June, although the percentage of this was not confirmed.

Prepaid health coverage will be another sector that raises its costs for the fourth month of the year. In April, affiliates will pay 2.36% more, according to the health cost index.

Regarding fuels, at the moment there are no confirmed figures. It is worth remembering that this month the agreement between the supplying oil companies and the Ministry of Energy, which provided for an increase of 3.8% in March, expired.

Regarding rentals, those tenants who have entered under the Rental Law, with price updates annually and for three years, according to the Rental Contracts Index, who receive the increase in April will do so with 92.5 %.

Finally, private schools will be one of the sectors that will continue the monthly increases planned and agreed by the Government until June. In March, the rise was 16.38% while for April it will be 3.35%.