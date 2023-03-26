Pampita made one of the most important decisions about Ana and Blanca, her daughters

One of the love stories that knew how to captivate thousands at the time was that of pampita and the Chilean actor Benjamín Vicuña, which ended in 2015 after 10 years together and four children, including Blanca, who died in 2012 from a bacterial infection she contracted on vacation in Mexico.

Since then, pampita and her entire family usually remember the little girl through some images or videos where the 6-year-old girl plays or shares with her little brother Bautista, who is now 15 years old. On this occasion, through his Instagram, Guille, the model’s brother, shared an emotional photo where they are seen visiting Blanca’s grave and accompanied by someone very special: Anita García Moritán, Pampita’s daughter with her husband Roberto García Moritan.

The story that Guille Ardohain shared.

“Always in our hearts Blanquita”wrote the brother of the famous model and host of “El Hotel de los Famosos”, a program that is broadcast by El Trece. Undoubtedly, the death of Blanca Vicuña Ardohain was something that marked the life of pampita and he always tells it in different interviews or on his social networks. Every 8th of each month is the anniversary of her death and both she and Benjamin remember her.

Blanca, Pampita, Benjamin and little Bautista.

This gesture of the model towards her daughters Ana and Blanca is something that moved many, since they did not get to know each other, but they always pampita She was very sensitive when it came to naming her already deceased first daughter or seeing an image of her both on networks and on television. Blanca Vicuña was her first daughter, the result of her strong love with Vicuña, which undoubtedly sealed that romance they had been having for a long time. That event shocked an entire country and Benjamin to this day dedicates poems to his daughter and his fans congratulate and admire him.

Pampita with her first daughter Blanca.

On July 22, 2021, pampita and Roberto García Moritán received their joint daughter, Ana, who fills them with love and amuses with her occurrences, as can be seen in the videos that celebrities upload to the networks.

Ana Garcia Moritan.

Little Anita enjoys traveling with the model and her brothers Bautista, Benicio and Beltrán, fruit of the love of pampita and Vicuña, and also with the children of Roberto García Moritán, Delfina and Santino.