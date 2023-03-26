A motorcycle collided with a truck in La Plata: a boy and his father were hospitalized

A tremendous collision between a Scania truck and a motorcycle was on the verge of tragedy in the area of Melchor Romerowhich left a minor and a motorcyclist hospitalized For caution. The incident caused a stupor in the neighborhood, where crashes often occur.

It all happened in the zone avenue 520 and 160where the largest vehicle impacted against a Zanelli 250 which was driven by a man who was with his 11-year-old son. The reasons why they impacted are unknown, but the truth is that both ended up skidding against the asphalt tape; the driver of the truck, for his part, escaped unharmed.

Police personnel and paramedics from the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME) were present at the scene to help the victims, who They were transferred to the Alejandro Korn hospitalwhere they were reported as out of danger.

The policemen had to cut off part of the traffic during the afternoon of last Saturday and opened a case for “injuries” that has the trucker as a defendant until the reasons for the crash are known, which are still being investigated.