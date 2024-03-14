Taiger assures that he will stay away from controversies on the networks

In the last weeks The Taiger has given a lot to talk about on social networks for his clashes with other Cuban artists.

A publication of his on Instagram this Thursday surprised his followers, because the reggaeton artist He said he will stay away from controversies.

“I am not going to remove myself from the networks, I never firmly believe in the power they have for years to come, What I do get rid of is the controversies.“, assured El Taiger.

Capture Instagram / The Taiger

In his text the artist added: “Although I thank God for how I was raised, I think the most important thing is that no one has to be the way I see them. People are the way they are and that must be respected. and that’s it.”

“Me to mine, to my music, to my family, to my heartIf you were affected by my previous behavior, I am not one to apologize to the world. I am one to change in silence and I hope that this new José is to your liking. Magda Saldívar, let’s go fat in the name of God,” she concluded, alluding to her deceased mother.

Several of the singer’s followers in the comments expressed their wishes that El Taiger’s words are true and that he completely distances himself from the controversies and focus on the music.

“The truth is you don’t have to be involved in controversy to be stuck, because you stick on your own,” one of his fans reminded him.