Miami Beach does not let its guard down, imposes more restrictive measures for the rest of Spring Break

“The most important thing is that we continue with the closure of garages and parking lots south of 42nd Street, starting today, March 14,” commissioner Alex Fernández told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS. “We want to prevent people from gathering in these residential areas and taking an UBER to take them south.”

The weekend of March 14-17 is expected to generate the largest crowds during spring break. Therefore, additional measures are being implemented.

Parking lot

Parking lots south of 42 Street will be CLOSED to visitors from Thursday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

However, parking restrictions and flat parking rates do not apply to residents, access card holders, permit holders, or employees with proper identification. Proof of residency or employment (pay stub, letter, ID card, etc.) will be required upon entry.

Miami Beach residents and business employees can pay to park through the ParkMobile app or at pay stations between March 14 and 17.*

*With the exception of parking at 42 Street and Sheridan Avenue (G6), where residents and employees MUST PAY ON DEPARTURE with proof of residency or employment, payment at this garage via the ParkMobile app or pay station will result in the rate created for the critical season.

Parking details

Miami Beach residents and employees will be able to park in the garages with proper identification. All other parking lots south of 42nd Street will be CLOSED to everyone.

South Pointe Park (P1)

Ocean Drive and 1 Street (P2)

13 Street and Collins Avenue (P16)

Lincoln Lane S and Jefferson Avenue (P19)

Lenox Avenue and Lincoln Lane N (P26)

Meridian Avenue and Lincoln Lane N (P27)

Meridian Avenue and 19 Street (P33)

Purdy Avenue and 17 Avenue (P46)

Collins Avenue and 22 Street (P49)

Collins Avenue and 27 Street (P55)

Collins Avenue and 33 Street (P56)

Royal Palm and 40 Street (P58)

Prairie Avenue and 40 Street (P59)

Jefferson Avenue and 42 Street (P62)

Royal Palm Avenue and 42 Street (P63)

Parking at West Avenue and 16 Street (P23) is open to Miami Beach residents only.

The document advises that parking lots in South Beach will be CLOSED to visitors from Thursday at 6 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., including: 7 Street and Collins Avenue (G1), 12 Street and Washington Avenue (G2), 13 Street and Collins Avenue (G3), 16 Street between Collins and Washington Avenues (G4), 17 Street and Convention Center Drive (G5), 18 Street and Meridian Avenue (G7), Pennsylvania Avenue and Lincoln Lane North (G9), 18 Street and Bay Road (G10) and 23rd Street and Liberty Avenue (G12).

A flat parking fee of $100 will apply for visitors to the 42nd Street garage between Royal Palm Ave and Sheridan Ave. (G6).

Critical Measures

From March 14 to 17, the following critical measures are being implemented:

From March 15 to March 17, the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) will place license plate readers (LPR) in the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway and Julia Tuttle Causeway. As both carriageways are reduced, motorists should expect slow eastbound traffic.

5th Street

From March 22-24, MBPD will also locate an LPR detachment along 5 Street.

Between March 15 and 16, breathalyzer tests will be conducted along 5 Street.

Ocean Drive

Between March 15 and 17, occupancy of the sidewalk terraces of businesses located on Ocean Drive will not be permitted.

From March 14-17 and March 21-24, vehicles will only be able to access Ocean Drive via 13 Street and will have a single exit at 5 Street. “There will only be one entry point on 13 Calle and the exit point will be on 5 Calle,” Fernández explained.

MBPD will place barricades on Ocean Drive to reduce the chance of pedestrians coming into contact with motor vehicles.

From March 14 to 17, rental companies will not be able to operate golf carts, low-speed vehicles, motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles with engines of 50 cc or less, and motorized bicycles.

The document warns that for non-residents of the city, the tow truck service rate will be $516, double the normal rate. Additionally, a $30 administration fee will be charged for vehicles towed in South Beach within the boundaries of 23 Street and Dade Boulevard to the north (including properties facing the north side of 23 Street or Dade Boulevard), Government Cut to the south, Biscayne Bay to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Beach entrances on Ocean Drive will be limited to 5th, 10th and 12th Streets, where security checks will be in place to ensure no prohibited items enter the beach. These entrances will close at 6 p.m.

According to the note from the local City Council, coolers, inflatables, tents, tables and similar objects will not be allowed on the beach. Amplified music without the corresponding permit, issued by the city, will also be restricted. It is remembered that “the consumption of tobacco and alcohol is prohibited on our beaches.”

Liquor stores in the Entertainment District must always close at 8 p.m.

Traffic plan

The Miami Beach Police Department is implementing a traffic plan that goes into effect at 6 pm each Friday through Sunday in March with the goal of reducing the impact of traffic in the South of Fifth (SOFI), West Avenue neighborhoods and Flamingo Park.

Motorists can access the SOFI neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue. The Flamingo Park neighborhood can only be accessed via Alton Road, the note states.

Local access restrictions will be in place on some city streets to limit traffic and improve mobility for residents and business customers.

Parking will be restricted on several streets in the entertainment districts. Those interested in knowing the details can visit the website: www.miamibeachfl.gov/breakup for more details.

tram service

Miami Beach’s free citywide streetcar service is operating on an enhanced schedule during the most critical period, with additional vehicles operating on the South Beach A and B loops, as well as two additional vehicles assigned to the Collins Express route. The enhanced tram service will run from 8am to 1am from March 15-17.

When assessing the impact of the measures taken by the municipality, Fernández noted, “during these weekends historically we have had shootings, we have had people stabbed, we have had stampedes and loss of life. What is the value of a human life that is lost in these violent events if it is in our hands to prevent this from happening?

Last weekend, with similar measures we were able to maintain an environment of order and public safety, and we were able to prevent the loss of life that we have seen in previous years.

“Many of the businesses I have spoken to tell me that the measures have influenced their sales, but they understand that it is a temporary sacrifice that we make as an investment in our city to free ourselves from this problem. Hopefully next Spring Break all businesses can flourish and be successful.”

“In the end, violence and insecurity affect our image as a tourist destination.”

According to Fernández, the measures constitute “a sacrifice of a few weekends to restore our image as a vacation destination, so that tourists feel safe in our city, so that our employees are not afraid to go to work, and to protect the quality of life of our residents.”

Commissioner Fernández wanted to make it clear that the measures taken have nothing to do with racism, the regulations equally affected the LGBTQ+ festival in March, as well as the music festival that attracts young people mainly of the black race. The measures have the objective of protecting people’s lives.

