The Goddess ready for her debut at the Miami theater

Only one day left until premiere of The Goddess in the theater with the play “Monologues of the vagina”; Although the artist has been on stage in front of the public on many occasions, this time it will be very different.

For the singer, acting in a theater piece is something totally newbut he has put everything into his efforts to give his best.

On Instagram, La Diosa shared a video in which she is seen receiving advice from director Manuel Mendoza during one of the tests.

You just have to listen to his ideas about the script to know that “Vagina monologues” is a very spicy and uninhibited proposal.

Several followers of the singer in the comments to her publication They encouraged her in this new facet of her career. which promises to be as explosive as his music.

In addition to La Diosa, two other actresses will be on stage for this production: Zulema Cruz and Judith Gonzalez.

The invitation is made to enjoy these three Cubans on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm at the Trail Theater in Miami.