Take advantage of Geek week with Amazon discounts

the week of Geek It is an opportunity for technology lovers to find offers and discounts on different electronic products. Amazon, one of the largest retailers in the world, is offering deep discounts this week on a wide variety of its products.

The geek culture it has evolved significantly over the years, and today, it has become an important part of society. This term refers to having a great passion and deep knowledge in specific topics, such as technology, video games, movies, music, literature and comics. Geek Week on Amazon will be available from March 17 to 31, 2023.

brand gaming headphones LONEASY: $499

Los headphones They have a highly sensitive integrated microphone that will allow you to communicate with your fellow players in a clear and precise way. Plus, volume and mute controls are located on the cable, allowing you to easily adjust them without pausing your game.

Multicolor Gaming Keyboard: $199

It is keyboard gamer will allow you to have a more personalized geek space, the colors on the keys provide an even more fun gaming experience.

Peluca Sailor Moon: $527

The wig from Sailor Moon is an accessory for those who want to dress up as this iconic anime character. The wig is usually light blonde or golden in color and has two large, heart-shaped pigtails that fall to the shoulders. There are also long straight bangs at the front that frame her face.

Videogame Mario Party Superstars: $1,099

Mario Party Superstars it’s a videogame for Nintendo Switch featuring an exciting collection of 100 classic mini-games from the Mario Party series. Players can join Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Wario, Waluigi, Yoshi, Rosalina, and other popular characters from the franchise as they compete on a variety of themed boards filled with obstacles and surprises.

He steering wheel Nintendo Mario Kart 8 is an accessory designed to be used with the Nintendo Switch console controller. It is made of high-quality materials and has a design that makes it comfortable and easy to hold during long gaming sessions.

Folder to save Cards:$419

This card folder is useful for organizing and storing cards. The folder is made from a durable and strong material and has separate pockets for sorting and sorting cards, it is compact and easy to transport, making it a great choice for those who need to take their cards with them while traveling or on the go.

Pokémon Training Box:$1,410

It is costume It is inflatable and blows up to create an eye-catching look. The costume is made from high-quality and durable materials, ensuring that the wearer can enjoy their costume for a long time, it fits easily to the body and is very comfortable to wear, making it a popular choice.

