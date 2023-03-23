Resident Evil 4 Remake: Pro guide with tips on how to get started

Resident Evil 4 Remake – Pro tips to get you started in Capcom’s survival action remake. You still know the Resi 4 original from the Gamecube and searched the game completely back then? Then we provide you with ten basic tips on the innovations, combat tactics and more. The developers have done a great job. The levels have been completely streamlined and now offer fewer lengths. The number of enemies is significantly higher, the weapon upgrade system has been slightly adjusted. The combination of treasures and traders have also been improved. Attention: If you haven’t played the original game from 2005, we definitely recommend our beginner’s tips for newcomers. You can also find plenty of details in our Resident Evil 4 Remake review.

Pro Tips on Resi 4 Remake

Parry counter also against the chainsaw

Did you know that you can also counter the chainsaw? as soon as dr When Salvador or the Chainsaw Ladies come swinging at you, press and hold L1. Then you use the short time window to escape or hit it hard with the shotgun. By the way, at the beginning of the village you sprint quickly through the houses and get the loot. At least two grenades, with luck you can get three. Unless you want to kill the chainsaw man for his gem, avoid virtually killing other villagers. In our run, we actually used three hand grenades and a few shotgun shots.

Rescue actions stagger additional nearby enemies

In groups of opponents, tactical battles are very useful. If you have maneuvered yourself into a narrow dead end, let yourself be grabbed by one of the opponents. Then tap the button for the liberation action several times in a row. Now Leon throws the opponent over his shoulder and thus staggers standing opponents. Keep this “melee option” in Resident Evil 4 Remake (buy now / €53.99 ) definitely in the back of your mind. You will definitely use this tactic again as the game progresses. If opponents stagger and you use the melee attack, surrounding opponents will also be triggered.

Observe knife durability

In the highest level of difficulty of the original, we cut through at that time. Brought the opponent to their knees, brought them down with a melee attack and then finished with the knife. This ammo-saving tactic no longer works completely in the Resi 4 remake – at least not from the start. The knife has a durability that you can repair at the dealer for a good amount of cash. Alternatively, you can find kitchen knives that you can use to free yourself from the Ganados’ clutches. Attention: If these knives are also used up, you are not allowed to counter any more.

Headshots plus melee attack saves ammo

In the first level areas of Resident Evil 4 Remake, headshots plus melee attacks work very well. You use the pistol for this, hit – if possible – the head until it staggers. Now you sprint there quickly and miss the opponent with a roundhouse kick. If there are still two or three opponents in the vicinity of the tumbling adversary, these will be knocked down – as already mentioned – at the same time. Usually two stabs with a knife are enough to finally eliminate the opponent who has been kicked to the ground. This is a great way to save ammo, especially on the higher levels of difficulty.

Only level certain weapons

You should focus on specific weapons in the game. While in the original you should really only level up the weapons that you will use in the end, the Resi 4 remake is more merciful at this point. You can also sell weapons that have already been leveled at the dealer and get back almost the money you put in. This is decisive for weapons of the same design. If you have decided on the Red9, you will not level any other pistol. At the shotgun you should wait for the strikers. You don’t level the first sniper rifle either, but wait for the second, automatic variant in the castle. Upgrades have also been adjusted. The special abilities of the weapons now cost you a lot of coal and, above all, spinels if you want to exchange a ticket for the final upgrade from the dealer.

In the Resident Evil 4 remake, the developers also adjusted the combination of treasures. First of all: If you miss a gemstone from a decorated lamp, you can take it away again. Background of the treasures: In the combination menu, you can call up a combination help by pressing a button. This shows the value of certain gem combos. So you get a higher multiplier with three gems of the same color than with three different ones. The individual colors of the gemstones determine the value again. Be sure to keep this in mind when combining treasures and gems. Some treasures cannot be combined – as in the original – and may be sold at the dealer.

Stun grenade for mutated opponents

Experts | to hate know this trick! Instantly destroy enemies mutated by Las Plagas with stun grenades. You can also craft flash grenades later with a purchased recipe. This is particularly worthwhile in later areas such as the castle. With larger groups of opponents, just keep moving. best triggers all Las Plagas and then kills a group with a flashbang. Later, this feature is also explicitly mentioned as a tip. Incidentally, the flashbang grenades work the same way in the original on the Gamecube and all other platforms. So don’t sell them, use them cleverly.

Dealer discounts and offers

Incidentally, the dealer also offers you discounts from time to time. So you get discounts on ratchets or an accessory for free. Don’t miss these chances and save money for weapon upgrades. It’s not worth buying all the weapons because you don’t always carry them with you. For example, the mine launcher has been replaced by the bolt launcher. For the latter, you make explosive attachments that detonate when you move. If you don’t use the bolt launcher, just sell the ammo for that weapon.

Small keys not always visible on the map

You have to be careful with small keys to open drawers. You can usually find these in small suitcases that are not displayed. Some are also free in the game world, but you have to walk past them to make them visible on the map. You need small keys in the village and in the castle. In later levels there are no more drawers. Another good feature: You can simply sell keys that are intended for earlier levels and can no longer be used later at the dealer. For each treasure that is found in a game run, there is one achievement per area.

Save grenades for boss fights and bigger enemies

Save grenades and heavy weapons – such as the Magnum – for tough bosses. Before you use up endless pistol bullets for the chainsaw man or the troll, you should rather fall back on your grenade supply. Many of the bigger enemies, which you can sometimes avoid, leave behind valuable treasures. Before you do without it, you should create a stockpile of grenades and put the Magnum in storage until then. Compared to the original, Capcom has also eliminated boss fights and delivered surprising innovations.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available in stores on March 24, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. We recommend our tips section for the Resi 4 remake. There you will find lots of guides for the Survival Action reboot including walkthroughs and much more. So be sure to stop by there if you get problems in the game.