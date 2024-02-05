Taylor Swift breaks records at the Grammys

Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammys for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.

He began his speech by thanking his producer and friend Jack Antonoff and added: “I would love to tell you that this is the happiest moment of my life,” he told the crowd, but assured that he feels this happy when he creates music and gives concerts.

Earlier, Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce that her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will arrive on April 19.

“I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” he said while accepting the award for best pop vocal album. “So I want to thank the fans by telling them a secret I’ve been keeping from them for the past two years.”

One of the most important awards of the night, record of the year, went to Miley Cyrus for “Flowers”, her second Grammy in history and second of the night.

“This award is incredible. But I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” he said in his speech.

Victoria Monét won the award for best new artist. “Thank you to those who served champagne tonight,” Monét began her acceptance speech. “Thanks to my mother, a single mother raising this bad girl.” She then burst into tears, telling the room that this award had been “15 years in the making.”

Billie Eilish won song of the year for writing the “Barbie” hit “What Was I Made For?” She thanked director Greta Gerwig for “making the be