Taylor Swift warns that she will sue student who tracks her plane

MIAMI.- The legal team of Taylor Swift sent Jack Sweeney, a University of Florida student famous for tracking down flights privates of celebrities, a warning about their behavior. The artist will sue the young man if he continues with her actions.

Through a carta, the lawyer from award-winning pop star, Katie Morrone of Venable LLP, questions Sweeney’s conduct, letting him know that his behavior amounts to bullying and harassment. “Including the systematic publication on social networks of precise and real-time information about the location and future whereabouts of our client,” reads the writing that the student shared with CNN .

Likewise, Morrone accuses Sweeney of ignoring public safety regulations in order to attract attention and achieve financial gain.

Likewise, the legal representative noted that his actions represent: “an imminent threat to the safety and well-being of Swift.” He highlighted that the 34-year-old singer has dealt with stalkers since her adolescence, when she rose to fame; and by revealing such precise data about her journey, the interpreter has even been exposed to people who have sought her out with the aim of harming her.

He adds that sharing information about the artist’s location on social networks is publishing: “a roadmap so (that these individuals can) carry out their plans.”

The letter concludes by warning Jack Sweeney that if he does not stop publishing information about Tayloe Swift, the singer will pursue all legal resources at her disposal to make him stop.

Sweeney’s statements

Jack Sweeney told CNN that the statement came to him after it became public that the singer-songwriter’s constant travels have left a significant carbon footprint on the environment. The NGO complaint was made regarding fans’ doubts about whether Taylor would have time to reach the Super Bowl final, since that weekend she is performing in Japan.

However, the student assures that his actions are not a danger and that he is only appealing to public information, he considered that Swift should take into account that she can be tracked by someone else.

The Washington Post questioned a representative of Swift about the alleged link between the information revealed by Jack on networks and the actions of the harassers against Taylor, to which he responded: “We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation, but we can confirm that the stalkers’ timing suggests a connection. Her posts say exactly when and where she would be.”

Background

It is not the first time that Sweeney has been involved in a possible legal plot.

His interest in publishing the air traffic data of celebrities and millionaires became public in 2022, when Elon Musk denounced his activities and closed his X @ElonJet account (at that time Twitter).

Musk assured that these practices put his physical integrity and that of his family at risk, and a CNN report showed that the billionaire even offered the young man $5,000 to delete the accounts in which he published information about his flights.

Sweeney rejected the offer and asked for $50,000, claiming that he would use the money to pay for college or buy a Tesla.

Jack has published information about the private jets of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, and uses flight data available from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It also uses flight signals tracked by other aviation fans.

Sweeney’s calculations include carbon emissions from every flight he tracks.