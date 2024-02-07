Chucho Valds, Paquito DRivera and Arturo Sandoval honor Irakere

MIAMI.- The prominent Cuban musicians Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’Rivera and Arturo Sandoval meet again, on February 9 at the Arsht Center in Miami, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the group to which they gave much of their artistic career: Irakere.

And regarding this emotional meeting, the presenter Oscar Haza shared with the trio in the program that he maintains through the platform of streaming Mega TV.

The musicians played some of the pieces they took around the world with Irakere, a Cuban jazz orchestra that was characterized by innovations and arrangements in the musical genre. Likewise, the moment gave rise to talking about the compositions and commenting on some anecdotes.

anecdotes of musicians

The communicator highlighted the trajectory of the group, but also reflected on how they managed to make jazz a massive genre, and one that appeals to a good number of listeners.

Although Paquito D’Rivera, laughing, claimed that there are artists who have more impact, such as Bad Bunny; He acknowledged that Irakere managed to capture the attention of a good number of listeners. “We have managed to reach a lot of people. That’s true,” he noted.

Paquito D’Rivera The Cuban musician Paquito D’Rivera. Silvio Campos/DLA

Valdés, D’Rivera and Sandoval also talked about their beginnings, and the musicians who influenced their artistic training.

One of the topics they played was Claudia, piece that Haza recorded was dedicated to a three-year-old girl when it was published.

“Daughter of a friend of ours,” commented Valds. “I found her. A blonde woman found me and asked me: ‘You’re Chucho, right?’ I told her: ‘Of course, I’m Chucho.’ She told me: ‘I’m Claudia,'” he added with emotion and highlighted that I hadn’t seen her in years.

Chucho Valds The Cuban pianist Chucho Valds. Silvio Campos/ DLA

Reunion in Miami

Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’Rivera and Arturo Sandoval, who have been recognized with outstanding international awards such as the Grammy and the Latin Grammy, return to the stage together to celebrate fifty years of the legendary group of which they were part.

“Dreams come true! Happy to announce that after 40 years of not playing together, Paquito D’Rivera, Arturo Sandoval and I will meet to pay tribute to the project that revolutionized Cuban music to this day,” Valds wrote on Instagram. by sharing the official concert flyer.

“You cannot talk about the history of Cuban music without Irakere and it is very comforting to know that many generations around the planet are the product of our contribution,” he added.

Arturo Sandoval The Cuban musician Arturo Sandoval. Silvio Campos/DLA

For his part, Paquito noted: “It seems like yesterday that Chucho and Oscar Valdés invited me to be part of the creation of the group Irakere. Celebrating it 5 decades later, it feels almost like a dream!”

While Sandoval emphasized that the desire to continue making music is greater than that of five decades ago. “I am very happy to be able to play and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Irakere with Chucho and Paquito, it has been a long time, but the emotion and desire to make music is even greater than 50 years ago.”

The public, fans of Irakere and followers of solo artists, left with a sold out that the reunion was more than expected.

Chucho confirmed on Instagram that the tickets are sold out, as well as pointing out that Francisco ‘Pancho’ Cspedes will be the guest of the special evening.