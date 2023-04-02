At OnlyFans, the most “basic” subscription plan is $5 a month, while other female and male creators charge higher amounts.

In 2021, users spent up to 2.3 billion dollars, of which 85 percent would have been on pornographic content.

In Mexico, according to a recent report, more than half of young people want to become content creators.

The story of a university student, originally from Australia, has gone viral after it was revealed that a group of teachers found her photos on OnlyFans, unleashing a case in which, according to some local media, the image of the institution is in question.

Life and times change constantly; It is nothing new, but for some, each day represents a new opportunity to change, to do something different, based on their tastes, preferences and even their passions.

Under this scenario, the first thing to point out is that we live in an era where the concept of “transformation” is part of the vocabulary not only of young people, but of the population in general and, of course, of brands and companies. own industries, especially those that seek to set the standard.

Thus, based on this premise, taking into account that we operate in times dominated by what is happening on the digital scene, nowadays, platforms such as OnlyFans, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, all of them more visual in nature, have positioned in the taste of the youngest users, a sector of society that, for a few years, has preferred to dedicate itself to a profession that is gaining ground day by day: content creator.

According to data from report “Creator Report”, developed by Linktreeit is estimated that there are more than 200 million content creators in the world, who are scattered in the different social networks that, today, dominate the market.

Teachers find photos of a student on OnlyFans and this is what they decided

Within the wide range of experiences that we can live in the digital section, one of the spaces that generates the most controversy -and income- is OnlyFans, this is due to the fact that it is mostly known for being a platform where explicit nude content is shared. , which is why, even a couple of years ago, it was in check.

And it is that, beyond the controversy, the truth is that in this era of digitization, OnlyFans and other sites represent a great opportunity to generate monetary income that could not be obtained in any other way.many times, not even with a finished university degree.

All this comes up in conversation after the story of a university student, who was expelled from an institution in Australia – her name was not revealed – because her teachers found her photos on OnlyFans.

According to what has been revealed, through TikTok, the young woman who supposedly goes by the name of Sarah Button, said that:

“They called me to the administration building and asked if it was me and I said yes, but explained that I was under the guise of an alias. But, apparently it went against a social media policy that I had signed when I applied for the course, even though it is a completely different name.”

