Teen arrested in shooting case where immigrant died

A young teenager has been detained for questioning in the case of the shooting at a subway station in the Bronx where one person died and several were injured, according to police sources.

The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon on a platform of the 4 train at the Mount Eden subway station and Obed Beltrán Sánchez, 35, died and five other people were injured.

It was later learned by consular authorities that Beltrán Sánchez was a Mexican immigrant originally from Tehuacán, Puebla.

At the time, the police released images of two subjects who had been at the scene and were considered suspects in the shooting.

“On February 12 at 4:35 pm, the 2 men in the images below were on the platform of the northbound #4 train at the Mt. Eden station, where 6 people were shot and 1 died. @NYPDDetectives is looking to identify these 2 people in the photo. Text @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential,” read a message from the NYPD.

On Feb 12 at 4:35pm, the 2 males below were on the northbound #4 Train platform at the Mt. Eden Station where 6 people were shot—with 1 killed. @NYPDDetectives are seeking to identify these 2 individuals pictured. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/i3YAJBLZd0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

It is not clear at this time whether the young man being questioned is one of these seen in the police footage.