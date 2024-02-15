Increase the jackpot for Powerball and Mega Millions, how much are they?

MIAMI- Two of the most popular lotteries in the United States are the Powerball and the Mega Millions which raffle weekly million-dollar sums that are not inconsiderable for those people who play their luck when buying their tickets.

After no one managed to win the grand prize of Powerball In the drawing on February 14, the jackpot increased to 306 million dollars, which will be drawn this Saturday, February 17.

The numbers for the February 14 drawing were: 1, 4, 45, 47, 67 with the additional Powerball digit 18 and a 2x Power Play multiplier.

Meanwhile he Mega Millions published that his grand prize amounted to 457 million dollars for its next draw on Friday, February 16.

The Mega Millions numbers that no one won in the drawing on Tuesday, February 13 were: 1, 3, 19, 25, 58 and Mega Ball 20.

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

When is Mega Millions played?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.

The drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00 p.m. in the United States.

Prize money is subject to federal taxes and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Source: DLA EDITORIAL