Teenager dies from gunshot to the head in Miami Gardens home

A 13-year-old teenager died in a Miami hospital after being shot in the back of the head in a home in the county, while his friends were playing with a firearm.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of NW 207th Street, in Miami Gardens.

According to Sgt. Emmanuel Jeantyfrom the Miami Gardens police, officers received a call around 7:40 pm to respond to a shooting in a room where several minors were allegedly playing video games.

Although it is not clear whether the weapon was already inside the house or was introduced by one of those involved, it was confirmed that when the police arrived the 13-year-old teenager was still alive.

“The victim was transported by helicopter to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, where he later died,” the media indicates. Local 10 News.

Detectives continue to investigate the unfortunate event, which apparently does not have a key culprit, because nowadays anyone has a gun at home.

However, the authorities have taken the opportunity to warn about the neglect of firearms in the home and in the presence of minors.

“A lot of people have firearms these days and it’s up to us to make sure that if we’re going to have firearms in our home we keep them locked up and make sure they stay out of the reach of children,” said Sergeant Jeanty. .