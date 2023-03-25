Tension in Mar del Plata: Grabois militants occupy a property and the neighbors resist

The transfer of 140 hectares that the national government granted Juan Grabois for a housing development and organic production in Mar del Plata generated moments of extreme tension with residents of the area where the property is located, who resist the presence of the militants. Mayor Guillermo Montenegro, Mauricio Macri and Diego Santilli, among other PRO leaders, rejected the measure.

The property in question is located in the El Marquesado neighborhood, in Chapadmalal, and was ceded to the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE), part of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) led by Grabois. Early today, people identified with t-shirts with the legend “Land, roof and work” and from UTEP, accompanied by Gabriela Carpinetti, national director of Promotion and Strengthening for Access to Justice, of the Ministry of Justice.

The intention was to take a procession from the property, where UTEP plans to develop a project that includes the construction of houses combined with the creation of organic gardens and cattle raising. But they met with strong resistance from the residents who had previously settled in the place, which produced a scene of tension and forced the intervention of the police. The protest even cut off Route 11 at times.

The field, temporarily ceded by the State Assets Administration Agency (AABE), was to be the subject of a “ceremony” of appropriation by the militants, because activities are expected to formally begin there in about 180 days. “We started to do a ceremony on the land with all the compañeros because we have to take possession of it. On behalf of the State Assets Administration Agency, we are now the custodian of the place,” one of the militants told local media 0223.

But the appearance today in the place unleashed tension with the neighbors, who strongly oppose the project, which they directly call illegal land occupation.

Mayor Montenegro, for his part, announced that what is happening in “El Marquesado” is “extremely serious” and that he will file a legal action to stop the project. “While the people of Mar del Plata work every day with effort to progress and make the city grow, others propose to give away land, for partisan political purposes, doing things the wrong way and in a totally illegitimate way,” he indicated through his networks. social.