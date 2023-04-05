Terodde leaves Schalke

Simon Terodde and FC Schalke 04 will go their separate ways in the summer. As announced by the Royal Blues, the striker has decided not to extend his expiring contract. The 35-year-old informed the club of his decision in a personal conversation.

The striker says on his farewell: “In the past few weeks, there has been a lot of media speculation about my future. This is a topic that neither the club nor I need in these trend-setting weeks. So I would like to say right now that my time at Schalke will definitely come to an end in the summer.”

And further: “My time here was incredibly emotional, characterized by an incredible number of intense moments that I will remember forever. Now I would like to write my last chapter at Schalke with my teammates – and ultimately say goodbye with the successful relegation.”

Goes as second division champion and top scorer

With the Knappen, Terodde won the second division championship in the 2021/22 season. At the time, the Sturmtank scored 30 goals in 30 games and was top scorer at the end of the season. So far, the right-footed player has played 59 competitive games for Gelsenkirchen, in which he was directly involved in 39 goals (33 goals, 6 assists).