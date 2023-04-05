Ajaccio: Belaili is back

End of the mini soap opera Youcef Belaili (31 years old, 16 games and 6 goals in L1 with AC Ajaccio this season). Remaining in Algeria after the international break, the Ajaccio striker returned to the Corsican club’s training center on Wednesday morning.

“On Tuesday March 28, the club decided to grant Youcef Belaili a few additional days due to his adductor injury. The sports and medical staff were informed and followed the player’s care. Youcef Belaili was received this morning by the coach Olivier Pantaloni and the sports coordinator Johan Cavalli for his 48 hours delay compared to his agreed return date. Youcef is from today in the rathltisation phase with our medical staff”, explained the ACA on its Twitter account.

Hit in the adductors, the Fennec remains uncertain for the reception of Auxerre, Sunday (3 p.m.), in a match cut for the maintenance.