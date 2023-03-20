Tesla sneakily updates app with improvement for cold winters

The recently released update to version 4.19 of the Tesla app includes several new features that the company hasn’t trumpeted, but that could make life a little easier for both Tesla owners and owners of other electric cars that charge at Tesla’s Supercharger charging stations, notes Not A Tesla App.

For Swedish users, the biggest news is probably that you can now see how much less charge you have available in the batteries due to cold. When you look under the charge status, the previous current charge level is shown in green, but the meter then continues a little further to the right in blue if the batteries need to be warmed up before they provide optimal power. Underneath, a warning is also displayed that cold affects the capacity.

Another novelty is “Drive on Sunshien”, a function to automatically charge when Tesla solar panels generate more power than your home uses, instead of sending the generated electricity into the grid. Finally, those who drive other brands can than Tesla but want to use the company’s fast charger now manage Supercharger subscriptions directly in the app. The subscription lowers prices per kilowatt hour.