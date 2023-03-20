Tessa Bergmeier has broken off contact with her parents

tz stars

Split

Ex-GNTM candidate Tessa Bergmeier revealed during an Instagram question and answer session that there was radio silence between her and her parents.

Hamburg – Even in the happiest of families, there are quarrels from time to time. While harmony can be restored in most cases sooner or later, some family conflicts seem to stand the test of time. Unfortunately, this is also the case with Tessa Bergmeier (33). The former “Germany’s Next Top Model” candidate revealed during a question and answer session on social media that she hasn’t had any contact with her parents for some time. But how did the family radio silence come about?

Tessa Bergmeier revealed a while ago in a podcast episode with Désirée Nick that the relationship with her relatives has been very difficult for a long time. At the time, she reported that her parents forced her to eat meat as a child. Today, Tessa is a committed vegan and does not use animal products when feeding her own children. Contrary to her personal experiences, however, the former jungle camper leaves it up to her daughters to decide whether they want to eat meat or not. So far, however, her kids have also decided to adopt a vegan lifestyle.

Tessa Bergmeier talks about her broken family in an online Q&A

Tessa Bergmeier recently answered questions from her curious followers on Instagram. A fan wanted to know what the influencer’s parents actually think of their upbringing methods. Tessa explained: “I have no idea and I’m not interested either – I looked in vain for insight.” The fact that she had long since broken off contact with her father and mother was the right decision. “It’s very healing,” reports the mid-thirties of the network community.

In the past, conflicts with their relatives had repeatedly arisen. A lack of support and constant criticism, including about her looks, led Tessa to decide that life would be easier without her parents. However, Tessa did not reveal whether there was a direct trigger for the loss of contact or whether the overall situation ultimately led to radio silence.