Test – Mitsubishi ASX, the twin of the Renault Captur

The Japanese brand is launching a small SUV on the European market, the ASX. A model that borrows many elements from a certain Captur from its partner in the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Like a deja vu. This is what strikes you when you discover the “all new” Mitsubishi ASX. No wonder, since this model borrows many elements from a particularly popular compact SUV in France: the Renault Captur.

A perfect example of automotive twins

Mitsubishi is indeed part of the alliance with Renault and Nissan and will thus be able to market this category of model which was sorely lacking in its current range in Europe.

The Mitsubishi ASX takes almost all the elements of its cousin the Renault Captur. ©Mitsubishi

In automotive jargon, we speak of a rebadged vehicle: a brand affixes its badge to a model originally proposed or in coordination with one or more competitors, via partnership agreements, with the objective of reducing development costs.

This ASX, very close to the Captur, is thus a perfect example. Rarely is mimicry pushed so far between two brands which, even as allies, remain competitors.

There are other models, very similar in design, such as the trio of small Peugeot 108, Citroen C1 and Toyota Aygo, which are no longer marketed (only Toyota now offers an Aygo X).

At the rear, the reversing camera stands out clearly… it is concealed by the diamond logo on the Renault Captur. ©Mitsubishi

Or within the Volkswagen group, with another trio of micro-city cars, the VW Up!, Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo. In another style, we can also mention the duo BMW Z4 – Toyota Supra.

Less than 7 differences

With this Mitsubishi ASX, we are on an almost exact copy: it’s really a Renault Captur… with a new grille and of course the Mitsubishi logos. At the rear, the reversing camera stands out clearly: it is indeed hidden inside the diamond logo on the Captur. We will note all the same the addition of an optional step, to stick to the 4×4 spirit of Mitsubishi, but really rather for an aesthetic aspect since it is not really useful for climbing on board the ASX, which stays fairly close to the ground.

We note the same mimicry inside. A good point since the interior of the Captur has remained quite successful since the launch of the second generation in 2019.

The interior also incorporates elements from the Renault Captur cabin. ©Mitsubishi

Like its cousin at Renault, the 422-litre trunk in petrol or light hybrid increases to 326 liters in non-rechargeable hybrid and 265 in rechargeable hybrid with the largest battery. On the latter, it is also necessary to accept a tank of 39 liters, instead of 48 liters.

This is the non-rechargeable hybrid version that we tested, with the same feeling as on the Captur E-Tech. During our test of around 200 km through the French and Spanish Basque Country, with a mixed route combining motorways, small roads and city driving, we consumed 5.5 liters per 100 km, which is still a very decent score. .

The prices of this ASX remain just as close to its twin from Renault. It starts at 24,990 euros in gasoline (25,550 euros for the Captur), with the 1 liter MPI-T-91 engine. We also find the light hybrid from 31,190 euros, the non-rechargeable hybrid from 34,790 euros and finally the rechargeable hybrid from 39,990 euros.

After the Captur-ASX, Mitsubishi will apply the same recipe in September for its future Colt, which will be the very close cousin of a certain Renault Clio.