“Thank you, no need!”: Fan gift causes King Charles to laugh

From: Susanne Kroeber

A royal fan at the Brandenburg Gate surprised King Charles with a cardboard crown. Unsurprisingly, the gift was not used.

Berlin – Your three-day state visit to Germany started King Charles III (74) and King’s wife Camilla (74) on March 29 in Berlin. At the Brandenburg Gate, fans of the British monarch have been waiting patiently for Charles since the early hours of the morning, hoping to shake hands with the king or give him a small gift. And their wait was rewarded, accompanied by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (67) and his wife Elke Büdenbender (61), Charles and Camilla appeared in the crowd in the afternoon to bathe.

State visit to Germany: King Charles reacts amused to the gift of the Burger King crown

The visit to Germany is the first trip abroad that Charles will take up as the new king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II († 96) on September 8, 2022, before the coronation on May 6. In Berlin, on the first day of the trip, there was almost a spontaneous coronation, because a young man had ordered a crown for King Charles III. in the luggage – albeit one made of cardboard.

With the words “It’s for you, if you want it,” the man tried to present King Charles with a crown from Burger King at the Brandenburg Gate. Charles took the action with humor and replied with a laugh: “Thanks, no need!” Even if the royal fan couldn’t bring his gift to the man, he at least put the monarch in a good mood with his cardboard crown on the first day of the state visit.

King Charles III in Germany: This is how you see the state visit on March 30th on TV At 10:30 a.m., ZDF will show a ZDF special on King Charles’ speech in the Bundestag. RTL has “Point 12 Special – King Charles in Germany” at 11:00 a.m. Phoenix shows the King’s speech in the Bundestag from 12 p.m. and a summary of the visit to Berlin at 5:30 p.m.

A Burger King crown was also presented to Camilla by a fan before King Charles

By the way, the idea of ​​the Burger King crown is not that new. Camilla was also able to look forward to a headgear from the fast food giant. During a visit to the town of Colchester in early March, a teenage girl presented Camilla with a green cardboard crown. “This is a last minute gift,” the fan said loudly New York Post. “Oh, that’s very nice, Burger King,” replied a slightly perplexed Camilla, who accepted the crown and continued with it, laughing.

King Charles had no desire for a spontaneous coronation in front of the Brandenburg Gate. (Photomontage) © picture alliance/dpa/Kay Nietfeld/Twitter

Charles and Camilla are not easily thrown off course, after all, both are used to life in a flurry of flashbulbs. Their visit to Germany takes the royal couple to Berlin and Brandenburg before continuing to Hamburg on the final day. And there, too, the supporters of the royals will have the opportunity to get very close to Charles and Camilla, after all, the king has set himself the goal of “meeting as many people from civil society as possible”, like Jill Gallard (54), British ambassador in Germany, in Picture-Interview stressed. That’s why Charles was in such a hurry to get his first state visit before the coronation to be completed. Sources used: thesun.co.uk, nypost.com, bild.de