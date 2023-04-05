Snow White, Moana and more: These are the next Disney live-action

For some years now, Disney has been going all out reviving its classics with flesh and blood actors (and CGI) to present them to a new generation of young people who perhaps did not have the chance to see these films that marked our childhood. But believe it or not, a lot of live-action de Disney for the future.

The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast y pinocchio These are just some of the famous stories from Mickey Mouse’s house that returned to the big screen and to its streaming platform. However, the company already has some live-action ready and others are in development, so it’s time to review them.

Image of the live-action of ‘The Lion King’/ Photo: Disney

Let’s review the next confirmed Disney live-action

The little Mermaid

The first Disney live-action that approaches the big screen is neither more nor less than The little Mermaida film that sparked a whole conversation on social networks because Mickey Mouse’s house was given to the Afro-descendant actress, Halle Bailey to play Ariel herself… you know, toxic people on the internet.

But besides her, in this new adaptation of The little Mermaid we have big names, like Melissa McCarthy in the role of Úrsula and Javier Bardem giving life to King Triton. Write down the date, because This Disney live-action hits theaters around the world on May 26, 2023.

Peter Pan & Wendy

From the sea we went to Neverland to review another of Disney’s live-action that will focus on a company classic. We talk about Peter Pan & Wendy, tape in which we will see the eternal child again in a new fantastic adventure and one of the strong premieres of the Mickey Mouse house platform for 2023.

And perhaps it has not attracted attention like other live-action on this list, but its cast has important actors, such as Jude Law in the role of Captain Hook. In addition, the young Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will give life to Peter Pan and Wendy respectively. This film will be available in the Disney+ catalog on April 28, 2023.

The haunted mansion

In 2003, Disney released a movie about The haunted mansion, with Eddie Murphy as the protagonist and based on one of the most iconic attractions in Disneyland. However, 20 years later, They will release a kind of remake or reboot that is also on the list of Disney’s next live-action.

Now, instead of counting on Murphy, we will have a cast of pure stars for the new version of The haunted mansionheaded by Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis y Jared Leto. Don’t forget that this live-action premieres on July 28, 2023 on Disney+.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Now we go with another of the next live-action of Disney that flatly left us with a square eye. In 2019, Jon Favreau released his version of The Lion King in this format, which received mixed reviews (because everyone loves the animated classic). But despite the comments, very soon we will have a prequel called Mufasa: The Lion King.

They have not revealed many details about this film, the only thing we know is that it is in production and that through flashbacks, Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa tell him the story of Mufasa to a young lion cub. But what we do know is that Disney will premiere this live-action in 2024.

Image of the live-action of ‘The Lion King/Photo: Disney

Snow White

Now it’s time to talk about a Disney live-action that will surely have all the spotlights, since it is the first animated film that Walt Disney released and that became an instant classic. That’s right, we’re talking about Snow Whitewhich will return to the big screen with actors of flesh and blood.

For now we only know that Marc Webber (500 Days of Summer y The Amazing Spider-Man) will be the director of this live-action, which will have a script by the very same Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Lady Bird y Little Women) and with Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot as the protagonists of this story. El live-action de Snow White It will be released in March 2024.

Rachel Zegler will be Snow White in the live-action / Photos: Instagram/ Disney

Moana

Finally and to close with the next Disney live-action that are already fully confirmed, we have neither more nor less than Moana. And yes, we know it’s one of the recent animated movies from Mickey Mouse’s house, but apparently they urge it to return to theaters around the world ASAP.

And of course, if it was neither more nor less than Dwayne Johnson who announced this huge news, confirming that both he and Auliʻi Cravalho will return to play Maui and Moana respectively in this live-action that does not yet have a release date but is in development.

The live-action of Disney that are not yet 100% confirmed

Bambi

For several years now, it is said that Disney is working on a live-action Bambi, one of the saddest movies we saw in our childhood. However, so far they have not released any important details. The only thing confirmed is that the writers of Captain Marvel y Rogue OneGeneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer are adapting the story.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo will return to theaters as one of Disney’s next live-action. The script will be written by playwright David Henry Hwang, and famed composer Alan Menken has confirmed that he will return to compose the soundtrack. Although yes, they have not yet announced the director or the cast of this tape.

Aladdin 2

After the 2019 movie, Disney has announced that it will continue the story of Aladdin, Jasmine and the Genie of the Lamp with a live-action sequel. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will return to take care of the production, although this time, they still do not have the director who will lead this project, nor is it clear if Will Smith and the original cast will return for the second part.

The Jungle Book 2

Of course Disney’s live action The Jungle Book which premiered in 2016 was a complete success. so much so Mickey Mouse’s house confirmed a sequel to the adventures of Mowgli. Jon Favreau will return as director, with Justin Marks writing the script and Neel Sethi returning to play the only human character.

Cruella 2

After the enormous success of CruellaBoth Emma, ​​Stone and Thompson stated that they would love to make a sequel or prequel to the film. Shortly after Disney made official the news of a second live-action installment starring Emma Stone which again, will be directed and written by Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara respectively.

Emma Stone would be confirmed for the sequel to ‘Cruella’//Photos: Getty Images/Disney

Hercules

After breaking it with Aladdin from 2019, Guy Ritchie decided to take the director’s chair to take over the live-action of Hercules for Disney. But not only that, because the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo will be in charge of producing the film (and it is said that Brett Goldstein would be the protagonist). Although yes, at the moment it is not known if, like the original film, this will be a musical… would you like them to respect this?

Lilo & Stitch

Since 2018 it became known that Disney was planning a live-action Lilo & Stitchbut it was not until 2023 that we learned that the project is advanced. Mike Van Waes was working on the script, while Dean Fleischer Camp was hired as director and even Zach Galifianakis is involved in the film.

Los Aristogatos

One of the Disney live-action that we heard about was Los Aristogatos. It turns out that Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will be in charge of the film’s script, and Questlove (drummer for The Roots and Oscar winner for the documentary Summer of Soul) He will be the director of this tape that still does not have a cast.

This is what we know about the live-action of ‘The Aristocats’//Photos: Getty Images/Disney

Robin Hood

Last but not least, it’s time to talk about one more Disney live-action, that of Robin Hood. And it is that we had to include this project because the Mexican Carlos Lopez Estrada (one of the filmmakers behind Raya and the Last Dragon and Oscar winner for this film) will direct the film from a script by Kari Granlund, who wrote the live-action version of The Lady and the Tramp.

