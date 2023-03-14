Thank you? The “improvements” that Necaxa Femenil will receive after its first victory in the Clausura 2023

The Liga MX Femenil is about to celebrate 6 years of history and instead of shortening distances between teams, some are getting bigger. Of course, this is not the fault of the investing clubs, but the reality is that Institutions like Necaxa have practically abandoned their women’s team.

Clausura 2023 represents the worst tournament for the Centellas, since they lost their first 8 games. The victory lasted until Matchday 9 against Cruz Azul and the emotion was so great that some players couldn’t help but break down in tears; however, the results are a reflection of the lack of support.

we had already talked about the patched uniforms of Necaxa Femenil. The team covered up a previous government sponsorship and that did not happen with the men’s squad. On the contrary, they released kits, including the one paying homage to Don Ramón… And there are more differences that relegate the soccer players.

WTF!? Necaxa Femenil will now be able to use the club’s showers

During Necaxa Femenil’s victory against Cruz Azul, we were able to notice that the uniforms are no longer patched. Juan Carlos Zamora, TUDN reporterannounced that the recycled ones were left behind and the soccer players received new jerseys… with cut for men.

Although exact figures have never been released, it has long been rumored that Necaxa has some of the lowest salaries in the Liga MX Femenil. But that is not all: the Centellas do not even have food support in the club.

Zamora himself explained that the soccer players had to pay for their food and even though now the cost will be lower, they will continue deducting money via payroll. It is not the first time that this issue has been discussed, since in 2020 Cruz Azul eliminated that support for its players.

Of course, Mexican soccer never ceases to amaze us and we found out that The Necaxa Femenil squad will now be able to use the showers of its facilities. As!? It turns out and highlights that there was no proper dressing room for them and as a consequence, they could not bathe after training.

We refer to this type of thing when we talk about the gap between men’s and women’s soccer. It is not about earning the same thing from one moment to the next; However, the clubs make a bigger difference than society and other managers have established for decades.

Likewise, the differences continue to grow in the Women’s MX League. Yeah a team like Necaxa Femenil remains without basic conditions and others like Tigres or Chivas increase their investmentit is evident who have an opportunity for growth and who will remain stagnant.

