The first OFFICIAL loss of America for the next tournament

They say that everything—the good and the bad—has an end. After serving with Club América for almost five years, Roger Martínez will leave the ranks of the Águilas this summer market. The Eagles tried to renew the Colombian striker, but he rejected the offer because it was not in his interests.
It seems that after many insinuations, the Colombian striker will finally leave the ranks of the cream-blue club. Martínez has a contract with América until June 2023 and everything indicates that he will seek to sign with another club as a free agent, once his relationship ends. In this way it would be the first loss of the Eagles facing the Opening 2023.
The most recent reports indicate that there is interest from European teams to take over the services of the 28-year-old Colombian. In addition, there is the option of signing with Boca Juniors, a club that has been tempting him in recent years.
During his time at América, Roger Martínez has played more than 150 games, scored 35 goals and given 17 assists. With the Eagles he won the titles of the Apertura 2018, the Copa MX Clausura 2019 and the Champion of Champions 2018-2019.
Although his numbers are far from bad, there is a feeling that the Colombian had the potential to give America more. The Colombian striker had several casualties during his stay at Las Águilas and was also affected by off-pitch controversies.
On several occasions, Roger Martínez threatened to leave the club, but he always stayed. It seems that in a few months, he will finally leave the institution. Was his time in the Eagles more full of pain or glory?