Pressed TPS forced a third match after a strong finish – KooKoo also won and postponed the decision

TPS was eight minutes from summer vacation, but then the team woke up. Two goals in numerical superiority meant that there will be a third game on Thursday.

TPS has had major problems with scoring this season, and it also looked like it would be the team’s downfall in the playoffs. The team lost the first match against Ässät 1–2 and was beaten to win at home tonight.

But TPS had big problems in the offensive zone. The chances that were created were missed. The uphill was also steep when Dominic Turgeon pryed in 1-0 for the Aces halfway into the match.

Synonymous for Åbolaget’s attacking play was also when they failed to exploit the five-on-three game at the beginning of the last period. But when everything looked bleak for TPS, it turned around.

Two goals in the powerplay at the end

Aarne Intonen scored the redeeming equalizer when eight minutes remained to play in numerical superiority, and a few minutes later Jonne Tammela also netted with one more man on the ice.

– It felt good to be able to help the team. It was a big goal, says Tammela in Yle Puhe’s broadcast.

It was 2–1 to TPS and now a third and directly decisive match awaits in Pori on Thursday.

– It’s about small details in the playoffs. I think we were good in the areas we had talked about beforehand and deserved the win.

– We need to build on this match and I think we have a great chance of winning the series, says Tammela.

KooKoo connected the grip in the first period

In the playoff series between Kärpät and KooKoo, there will be a third game. KooKoo did what was required at home and advanced the decision.

KooKoo took the grapple of the match in the first period after goals by Kasperi Ojantakanen and Miska Siikonen. The definitive decisions came at the end of the second period, when Teemu Rautiainen scored 3–0 in numerical superiority.

Kärpät got a reduction in the middle of the last period, but the team didn’t get any closer than that. Heikki Liedes scored 4-1 in an empty net in the final minutes and thus there will be a match in Oulu on Thursday.

– We did well for 60 minutes. For the next match, we still have to go up a level. We were more active in this match and also maybe a little hungrier, says Teemu Rautiainen.