These were the reports of the Negreira case provided to FC Barcelona

Since the Negreira case was made known, in which it was discovered that FC Barcelona made payments to Enríquez Negreira, former president of the Technical Committee of Referees, for more than 7 million euros for arbitration reports in which it was key to have access to them to see what that economic amount was used for, since it was speculated that it was for the purchase of referees instead of for arbitration analysis.
Now those reports that Javier Enríquez Romero made to FC Barcelona have come to light and for which he received an economic amount through various companies for several years. These reports have been provided as evidence to the investigation, provided by the son of José María Enríquez Negreira and former leaders of the Catalan entity.
These jobs were based on sending the club about six referee reports after each day. The first dealt with the analysis of the arbitration trio of both the FC Barcelona first team and the subsidiary. Once the day was over, another report was made on the match between the first team and the entity’s second team, to which other reports were also sent from the teams that were fighting for the title with FC Barcelona, such as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid
These reports studied the technical characteristics of the main referee in the matches: his position on the field of play if he lets play or signals many fouls… In that same report, an analysis is also made of the matches that this referee has refereed at FC Barcelona in past seasons and the mistakes made
In the works carried out by Javier Enríquez Romero there are also reports that correspond to pre-season matches such as those of the tour of the United States in which he played against Juventus and Real Madrid.