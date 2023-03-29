Reveal days and times for the Final Four

Mexico City.– Concacaf confirmed days and times for its Final Four.

The Mexican National Team will play against the United States in the Semifinals while Panama and Canada will face each other in the other Semifinal, on Thursday, June 15.

At the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the first Panamanians and Canadians will collide, at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, before the duel between the Americans and Mexicans, agreed for 8:00 p.m.

The matches were defined according to the final ranking in League A after qualifying the leaders of the 4 groups.

The ranking was as follows:

The United States leads with 10 points but a goal difference of +12, followed by Panama that tied in points but with a goal average of +8, and then Canada with 9 points, closing Mexico in fourth port with 8 points, after not go from a tie to 2 with Jamaica.

The Grand Final and the duel for third place will take place on Sunday June 18 with the first match at 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time and the duel for the regional championship at 6:30 p.m.

El Tri will seek to snatch the crown from the United States that was consecrated in 2021, in the first edition of this competition.