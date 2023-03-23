Euro 2024 qualifiers: victory and a historic evening for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane

The Portuguese became Thursday the most capped player in history in selection (197), while the Englishman is now the top scorer in the history of the Three Lions (54).

Just started, Euro 2024 qualifiers have already gone down in football history. During Portugal’s success against Liechtenstein (4-0) on the first day, Thursday March 23, Cristiano Ronaldo became the most capped player in history with 197 selections, even offering himself a double to celebrate this new career high.

In the evening poster, Harry Kane capitalized on England’s 2-1 victory in Italy to become the most prolific striker in Three Lions history with 54 goals, surpassing Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most capped player in national history

Holder against Liechtenstein, the Portuguese international striker played his 197th selection in the jersey of the Seleção. The five-time Ballon d’Or has thus become the record holder for the number of national selections, overtaking Kuwaiti Bader Al-Mutawa. Cristiano Ronaldo thus adds yet another record to his list, after having beaten that of the number of goals in selection, on September 1, 2021.

By offering himself a double against the modest state of 39,000 inhabitants, the attacker ofAl-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) now has 120 goals with Portugal. And he could well perfect this record. His new coach, Roberto Martinez, has in any case hinted that he still counts on the 38-year-old striker for the years to come.

Top scorer in the history of England, Prince Harry became King

After converting his penalty (43rd) in the Three Lions’ victory in Italy (1-2), Harry Kane overtook Wayne Rooney to become the most prolific scorer in England history with 54 goals. The 29-year-old Tottenham player reached this total for his 81st cap, while the former Manchester United gunner scored his 53rd goal on his 115th cap of the 120 he has honored.

Kane had opened his counter from his first cape in 2015, during a 4-0 success against Lithuania, already counting for the qualifiers for Euro 2016, 79 seconds after replacing Wayne Rooney. The color was already announced.

Besides the Englishman, another striker was expected in Italy. As a symbol, in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium of Naples, the natives of Argentina, Mateo Retegui, who does not yet speak a word of Italian but with Sicilian origins through his grandfather, gave hope to the whole Nazionale with his first goal for his first selection. In vain.

The France team will enter the running for these Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday March 24 against the Netherlands. A first big test for the Blues.