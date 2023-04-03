The 3 government orders will monitor the southern part of the state for Easter

Parral.- Authorities from the South Zone District Prosecutor’s Office participated in the start of the operation entitled Semana Santa Segura 2023, which began on the morning of April 3 at the exit to the municipality of Jiménez.

During the kick-off event, the District Attorney, Juan Carlos Portillo Coronado, reiterated the commitment and willingness of the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Investigation Agency (AEI), where security work will be permanent during the period.

He also stressed that a few weeks ago the strategy was proposed to provide security and confidence both to visitors, as well as to families in the area and the region.

These agreements include that Police from the State Investigation Agency will carry out presence and surveillance tasks in the different spas and recreation centers in the region, without neglecting the operations that are carried out within the urban sprawl and accesses to the city.

Likewise, he commented that the collaboration and coordinated work with the authorities of the different orders of government will be maintained, through the Inter-Institutional Operation Bases (BOI) who have implemented control points, support for travelers and surveillance tours in the different road sections.

Finally, he urged the population to follow the recommendations of the different agencies, since there is no more effective action strategy than prevention and invited people to report any illegal act to the security authorities, or through the phone. Emergency Call 9-1-1 or 089 Anonymous Complaint.