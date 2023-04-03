Trump arrives in New York to appear in court

New York.- Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday to appear before a Manhattan judge tomorrow, as he is accused of having paid to buy the silence of a porn actress during the 2016 election campaign.

The billionaire, the first former President of the United States to testify in court as a criminal defendant, arrived at Trump Tower, on Fifth Avenue, at around 2:15 p.m., after traveling from Florida.

The luxurious skyscraper, where the Republican is expected to spend the night, is shielded by the police, on high alert in anticipation of possible disturbances.

Trump, who aspires to reach the White House again in the 2024 elections, wrote on his Truth Social network that he was traveling to New York to “make America great again” after declaring himself the victim of “a witch hunt at a time when that (your) great country is sinking into hell”.

On Tuesday, as part of his arraignment, he will undergo the standard fingerprinting and photograph procedure, likely to result in one of the most famous mugshots of the modern era, before hearing from the judge – of origin Colombian-, Juan Merchán, the charges against him by the prosecution, still reserved.

Trump pleads not guilty, according to his lawyers, so the case is heading towards a trial.

The instruction revolves around the $130,000 paid to the porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 elections, to buy her silence for an alleged extramarital affair that occurred ten years earlier, something that Trump has always denied.

“The corrupt prosecutor has no case,” he said of Alvin Bragg, who charged him.

“What it does have is a jurisdiction where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to have a Fair Trial (sic),” he added, referring to the Democratic character of his hometown.

A handful of supporters chanted “we love Trump, we love Trump!” Crossing the threshold of the building, the serious-faced billionaire greeted his followers.

“control each other”

Although “there are no credible threats” to New York, Mayor Eric Adams, seconded by the top security officials, issued a warning on Monday: “Agitators: control yourselves.”

Adams specifically mentioned radical congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, “known for spreading misinformation and hate speech,” who has called for a demonstration on Tuesday.

“While you’re in town, behave yourself,” he asked.

Trump is scheduled to give a speech Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. upon his return to Florida.