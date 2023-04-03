What will happen in El Trece with the arrival of Carina Zampini

El Trece is one of the strongest channels on television and began the month of April with several changes and novelties. One of the celebrities who has already shouted to the world about her return to this channel, is Carina Zampiniwho will be in charge of “Pasaplatos”, a competition between two teams led by renowned chefs.

According to Laura Ubfal on her online site, Carina Zampini It would debut on the screen next Monday, April 10 at 2:30 p.m. and this would generate several movements on the channel. The host left the television after three and a half years of the program “El Gran premio de la cocina”, and now it seems that she is back with everything.

Carina Zampini.

El Trece will have new premieres like “ATAV 2”, apparently that Monday at 10:15 p.m., one of the most watched and awaited strips by fans. On the other hand, “El Hotel de los Famosos”, a reality show hosted by Pampita and Chino Leunis, will end that day. Undoubtedly, the blonde Carina Zampini will arrive at El Trece at a time of pure change.

The blonde was more than happy with this announcement.

What is still unknown is what will happen to the programs “What sign are you?”, “Welcome aboard” and “The usual strangers”, from next Monday and also, according to Ubfal, that night Guido Kaczka would award with three million to the winners of the cycle “The 8 steps”.

What is known about ATAV 2 in El Trece

The broadcasting channel was in charge of telling the great news, it premieres its second season “ATAV: Argentina Tierra de Amor y venganza”, the novel that captured the attention of thousands of people. Next Monday, April 10 at 10:15 p.m., fans will be able to enjoy the strip starring Federico D’Elía, Juan Gil Navarro, among other well-known figures.

There is little left for the new season of ATAV to debut.

As it became known, the new installment will no longer take place in the 1930s, but will make a temporary leap to be at the end of the military dictatorship. The bond between the characters will develop with betrayals, hatred and period struggle.