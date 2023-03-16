The 5 young people from Nuevo Laredo were executed by the military: Alejandro Encinas

In an interview in the Chamber of Deputies, the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, stated that we must wait for the results of the investigations. but that the young people of Nuevo Laredo, in Tamaulipas, were executed.

“I think we have to wait for the results of the investigation that was requested from the National Human Rights Commission, since it was not a confrontation with the young people. Regardless of who they were, they were executed and we hope that the conclusion of the investigation will come.“said the official.

Photo: The Eighth

Youths in Nuevo Laredo were executed

This March 15, the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, went to the Chamber of Deputies to meet with the Human Rights Commission. The official went to present progress on the Memory Law project.

And at the exit, in the parking lot of the compound, several media outlets approached him and asked him how the matter of the young people who died at the hands of the army in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, at the end of last February, is going.

Neighbors of Nuevo Laredo confronted the military after the massacre of young people / Screenshot

He official stated that we must wait for the results of the investigation that the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) commissioned, but for the time being it can be said that there was no confrontation between the youths and the military and that they were executed.

“There are elements to prove that the young people were not armed and that there was no confrontation.”

Photo: Darkroom

In a statement on February 28, the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) explained that the soldiers shot at the young people because they were going at full speed, with their lights off, without license plates, and when they crashed into a car, they heard a loud noise. “rumble” and fired.

This despite the fact that the autopsies and the testimonies of the survivors suggest that the military executed them despite the fact that they were not armed. Some had been shot in the head.

And if the federal government finds that the military did, in fact, execute, what will happen?

It may interest you