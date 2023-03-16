Edomex 2023 Replacement: Who can get the 50% discount?

Do you live in the Mexico state (Edomex) and do you have a vehicle? Then this interests you, since we will tell you how to get 50 percent of discount in it replacement Edomex 2023.

When is it time to do the replacement in the State of Mexico 2023?

The first thing you should know is that the replacement is carried out every 5 years on a mandatory basis, this means that if you do the Edomex 2023 replacement this year, you have to do it until 2028.

For this reason, we suggest you review the year in which you last processed your plates and if you do not remember it, you can access the digital page of Vehicle Control of the State of Mexico.

Who should do the Edomex 2023 replacement?

Drivers who have processed their license plate in 2018 or previous years are the ones who will be forced to carry out this vehicle process.

Remember that replacement is mandatory, since by not doing so you can generate fines or even not be allowed to carry out some procedures for your car.

What do I need to replace in the State of Mexico 2023?

The requirements to be able to make the Edomex 2023 replacement are:

Valid official identification with photograph.

CURP key.

Proof of address (no more than three months old).

Original invoice or document that proves the ownership of your car.

Anterior plates (front and rear).

Proof of payment.

How much does the Edomex 2023 replacement cost?

The replacement in the State of Mexico has an official cost of 948 pesos for motorists, 705 pesos for motorcyclists, 1,980 pesos for cargo drivers, but if you pay before March 31 you can get a 50 percent discount and so pay only:

Vehicles: 474 pesos.

Motorcycle: 353 pesos.

Freight transport: 990 pesos.

If you do not make the payment before the last day of March, you will still have until December 31 to do so, but you will lose the opportunity to save money, since you will have to pay 100%.

How to do the replacement process in the State of Mexico?

In order to make your Edomex 2023 replacement, you must go to the Contribuyen Services Portal of the State of Mexico to complete your process, since you will not be attended without an appointment.

