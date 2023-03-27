The amount that Cruz Azul would have to pay to sign Dinenno

The Cruz Azul team continues in the fight for a better position so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, where so far they are in 8th place with 16 points.
Since the arrival of coach Ricardo Ferretti, the team took on a new face and the results began to arrive. With ‘Tuca’ at the helm, La Máquina has 3 victories and only one setback in the competition, good numbers over the time in charge of the club.
However, the technical director wants to put together a more competitive team, so it is expected that there will be ups and downs for the start of the Opening 2023. One of the men that Cruz Azul has on the radar for the next leg market is to John Ignatius Dinenno.
The forward and goal man for the Pumas has become the object of desire for those from La Noria, and they would not look with bad eyes on his departure, as long as a juicy offer is put on the table for the cats.
How much would Cruz Azul have to pay for Dinenno?
According to information from The Universal Sportsthe auriazules will seek to recover the investment of 4 million dollars that they disbursed for the Argentine attacker in their purchase, so they want the same amount to be able to give it an outlet.
Due to the lack of a goal in the cement team, those with long pants would not hesitate and would end up paying the requested figure, so everything seems to indicate that the negotiations will not take long to begin.