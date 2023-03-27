FIFA revealed the complete sequence that originated the “what are you looking at, fool” from Messi to Weghorst

One of the viral scenes left by the World Cup in Qatar was that of Lionel Messi’s claims towards Wout Weghorst after the intense match between Argentina and the Netherlands that left a shower of yellow cards and a couple of expulsions. The Argentine, before understanding an interview, launched the already famous “what are you looking at, fool?go over there, fool”.

The match between Argentina and the Netherlands was part of the Quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar. The albiceleste won it 2-0 and in the last minutes Wout Weghorst scored a brace with which the match went to extra time and penalties, in which Argentina prevailed, although the spirits did not calm down.

Messi and Weghorst had a lawsuit before going to the dressing room / Getty Images

Messi’s ‘what are you looking at, stupid’ sequence

FIFA shared a video in which it shows the complete sequence that caused Messi’s claim to Weghorst in the middle of an interview and it all begins when Messi is heading towards the dressing room tunnel, with Rodrigo de Paul. At the tunnel entrance, Weghorst stayed waiting for Messiwhom he tried to greet, or at least that is the excuse, because the net does not show a friendly face and Messi leaves him with his hand outstretched.

In the second scene, Weghorst is seen again demanding Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, Lautaro Martínez and Lisandro Martínez and when they leave the Dutchman, he faces Messi and Apparently he imitates him at the moment in which the 10 of Argentina launches the “what are you looking at, silly”.

Act later, Messi continues with the interview to an Argentine media and from a corner of the tunnel, Weghorst kept Messi in his sights.

Messi and Weghorst’s version

According to Messi, Weghorst dedicated himself to provoking the Argentine players after the game. “The number 19 began to provoke”Meanwhile, the Manchester United player explained that he only wanted to greet the Argentine, and yet he was rejected.

“He threw my hand to the side and didn’t want to talk to me. My Spanish is not very good, but he said disrespectful words to me and that disappointed me”said.

It may interest you