Alarm in Napoli: Victor Osimhen lost his lucky charm in the most important stretch of Serie A

Some soccer players believe too much in luck, charms and other things that help them maintain or improve their hot streaks. The most recent case of this type, It is that of Victor Osimhen, Napoli striker.

It is no longer surprising to see Victor Osimhen wearing a protective face mask and although he may not require it, It became a good luck charm and it has worked well for him..

In 2021, during a match between Napoli and Inter, suffered a clash with Milan Skriniar. After the blow, the Neapolitan forward faced multiple displaced fractures in his orbit and left cheekbone.

The clash between Milan Skriniar and Victor Osimhen – Photo: Getty Images

He obviously missed a few games while he was recovering and when he was able to return, Victor Osimhen was forced to wear the mask that would protect him from blows.

At the beginning I used several masks, until the Nigerian striker started wearing a single maskwhich until this 2023 maintains or rather, maintained, because it has already lost it.

The Nigerian is one of the most prolific strikers in Serie A – Photo: Getty Images

Farewell to Victor Osimhen’s lucky charm

The mask not only became a hallmark of his image, it also brought Victor Osimhen a lot of luck, because as a scorer there is a before and after the artifact.

Before the mask, the Nigerian had scored 19 goals with Napoli and after the injury, he exploded as a scorer, well has 33 annotations and in the current Series A is the top scorer.

Unfortunately, Victor Osimhen lost his lucky charm on his trip to Nigeria to play for his national team. After the qualifying matches for the African Cup, he realized that his mask was missing..

Football Market reported the loss of the mask and set off alarm bells among Napoli fans, because on April 2 they have an important game against Milan.

The brand that was in charge of manufacturing the mask for Victor Osimhen is working almost at a forced march to create a new one for him, although it may not bring him the same luck and in the final stretch of Serie A to be champions.

He lost the mask of Victor Osimhen, his amulet as a scorer – Photo: Getty Images

